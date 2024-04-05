Kreider gives Rangers 4-3 win over Red Wings to extend Eastern Conference lead

DETROIT (AP) — Chris Kreider scored the go-ahead goal on a power play midway through the third period and the Eastern Conference-leading New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Friday night.

Barclay Goodrow had two goals to double his season total, Will Cuylle also scored and Jonathan Quick made 30 saves. The Rangers have 108 points, three more than Boston in the chase for home- ice advantage in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Andrew Copp, J.T. Compher and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, and David Perron had two assists. Alex Lyon stopped 35 shots for the Red Wings, who remained tied with Washington one point out of the second wild card in the East.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 05: Jonny Brodzinski #22 of the New York Rangers and Shayne Gostisbehere #41 of the Detroit Red Wings fight for possession of the puck during the third period at Little Caesars Arena on April 05, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. ( Expand

Kreider tapped in a rebound of Mika Zibanejad’s shot at 10:14 of the period. Kreider’s 37th goal allowed the Rangers to get their seventh win in their last eight games. Artemi Panarin added an assist for his 111th point.

New York swept the three-game season series and is now 9-1-2 in the last 12 meetings with Detroit.

Cuylle scored his 13th goal at 5:58 of the first period as he stole Austin Czarnik’s backward pass and wristed the puck past Lyon to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

Detroit tied it just over a minute later on Copp’s backhander in front of the net for his 13th.

New York regained the lead with 29 seconds remaining in the period, as Goodrow scored from the slot.

Compher’s 17th tied it again at 1:24 of the second. Jeff Petry took a shot from the left side that bounced off Compher’s skate and past Quick.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Montreal on Sunday.

Red Wings: Host Buffalo on Sunday.Larkin’s 30th goal with 6:41 left in the second gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead. Larkin converted a rebound during a power play after Perron hit the post.

The Rangers needed only 25 seconds to tie it again as Goodrow scored his second goal of the game and fourth of the season on a rebound.