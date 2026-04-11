Le Rouge continues strong start in 1-0 victory over Sporting Club Jacksonville

article

Detroit City FC extended its strong start to the 2026 USL Championship campaign with a 1-0 victory over expansion side Sporting Club Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon at Keyworth Stadium, riding an early Darren Smith strike and another composed defensive performance to all three points at home.



Le Rouge improved its position in the Eastern Conference thanks to a dominant display in possession and territory, with Smith’s seventh-minute finish proving the difference on an afternoon when Detroit controlled the tempo from start to finish.

Match recap

Detroit was on the front foot immediately, with a fourth-minute switch of play from Alex Dalou finding Ates Diouf, whose low effort from the edge of the box forced the first save of the day from Jacksonville goalkeeper Christian Olivares Molina. Moments later, the pressure forced a set piece, as Callum Montgomery met the ensuing corner with a powerful header that Molina could only parry into the path of Smith, who reacted quickest to bury the rebound from close range and put City ahead in the seventh minute.



Le Rouge continued to dictate play through long spells of possession, combining patiently in midfield and working the ball into wide areas. The hosts nearly doubled their advantage on multiple occasions before the break, with Jeciel Cedeño twice going inches wide of the right post from the center of the box in the 29th and 30th minutes, while Jacksonville picked up first-half cautions to Emil Jaaskelainen and captain Ryan Edwards as they struggled to contain Detroit’s attacking movement.



After halftime, Detroit picked up where it left off, as a driving run from Cedeño in the 49th minute teed up Dalou for a rising effort that Molina palmed away. Dalou remained heavily involved before giving way to Chisom Egbuchulam in the 67th minute, just after a dangerous cross from the midfielder in the 64th minute flashed across the face of goal, narrowly eluding a lunging Cedeño at the back post.



Jacksonville turned to its bench in search of a foothold, introducing Edgardo Rito just before the hour and later making additional changes with Dida Armstrong and others, but Detroit’s structure in and out of possession kept clear chances to a minimum until the closing stages. A flurry of late Sporting Jacksonville pressure forced the back line to defend the box, yet center-backs Montgomery and captain Devon Amoo-Mensah, shielded by a hard-working midfield, helped close out the final minutes and preserve the one-goal advantage.

Lineups and substitutions

Head coach Danny Dichio made several adjustments to his XI, with Carlos Herrera returning in goal behind a back four of Tommy Silva, Montgomery, Amoo-Mensah and Haruki Yamazaki. In midfield, Dalou, Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Abdoulaye Diop formed the central trio, while Diouf, Smith and Cedeño led the line in attack.



Detroit’s substitutions began in the 67th minute as Egbuchulam replaced Dalou to add fresh legs in the final third. Aedan Stanley and Connor Rutz entered for Cedeño and Diop in the 80th minute, and Rio Hope-Gund came on for Diouf in the 85th minute as Le Rouge added defensive stability and game management in the closing stages.



Detroit City starting XI — Carlos Herrera, Haruki Yamazaki, Callum Montgomery, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Tommy Silva, Kobe Hernandez-Foster, Abdoulaye Diop (80’), Alex Dalou (67’), Jeciel Cedeño (80’), Darren Smith and Ates Diouf (85’)



Detroit City substitutes — Chisom Egbuchulam (67’), Aedan Stanley (80’), Connor Rutz (80’) and Rio Hope-Gund (85’)

Post Match Reaction

Danny Dichio, Head Coach, Detroit City FC

"I was happy with the three points, but I’m being super critical of myself and the team. I didn’t think we played to the best of our abilities. If we want to succeed and get to where we want to go, we have to put teams like that to sleep a little bit earlier. I thought we had enough chances to do that, and we left them in the game too long."

"I don’t look at the standings. Honestly, I don’t look at them until I need to at the end of the year. I just try to think about one game at a time, and now it’s about the U.S. Open Cup, where we have a great opportunity to play against a very good team. If we win that game, we get to host again, so we want to keep pushing as far as we can in the cup."

#14 Haruki Yamazaki, Defender, Detroit City FC

"It feels amazing. This is our home, and we always try to bring the energy up and give everything out here, so I’m glad that we could win today."

"My goal is to improve in the final third. I’ll keep working on my dribbling, passing, and the build-up, but I also want to get an assist or a goal in the next game. Defensively, it’s all about communication — it’s not only me, but it’s also the whole team, from the strikers, midfielders, and defenders, trying to defend as a team."

Up next

Le Rouge now turns its attention to U.S. Open Cup play, welcoming MLS side Chicago Fire to Keyworth Stadium on Tuesday, April 14, in the Round of 32. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.