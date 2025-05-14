Lions 2025 NFL schedule has 7 national TV appearances; Christmas game

article

The Detroit Lions new 2025 schedule has dropped - and it is just as tough as advertised.

After a franchise-record 15-2 season capping back-to-back division titles, the Lions are in high demand with seven national television games. The Lions will also have six 4 p.m. games in featured late afternoon match ups.

Timeline:

After opening the season with a 4 p.m. game at the Green Bay Packers Sept. 7, followed by a 1 p.m. home-opener with the Chicago Bears on Sept. 14, Detroit is in two Monday Night Football games in the next five weeks.

The Lions play at the Baltimore Ravens Week 3 on MNF, and just four weeks later, are home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an early 7 p.m. time slot for Week 7.

Pro football betting expert Warren Sharp handicapped the Lions' upcoming slate as the third-hardest in the NFL this season, and he might be right.

In Week 5 the Lions play at the Cincinnati Bengals before heading to Arrowhead to see Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs the following week.

That Chiefs game on the road is one of two Sunday Night Football appearances against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

In Week 10 before facing Philly, the Lions get a rematch with the Commanders looking to avenge last year's Division Playoff upset loss.

The Lions host Green Bay at Thanksgiving in the new 1 p.m. kickoff time Week 13, followed by a regular Thursday Night Football appearance against the Cowboys in Detroit in Week 14.

The Lions play on Christmas Day at the Minnesota Vikings in the second year of the new NFL tradition, streaming on Netflix with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.

The season finale in Week 18 will be a road game at the Chicago Bears with a time to be determined, based on the NFL's flex scheduling.

DETROIT,MICHIGAN-JANUARY 18: Quarterback Jared Goff (16) of the Detroit Lions calls a play during an NFL Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, January 18, 2025. (Photo by Expand

Detroit also gets the honor of opening the preseason by playing in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, July 31.

Just call it the unofficial Antonio Gates Bowl with the native Detroiter and Chargers legend among the latest class of HOF members inducted prior to the game.

The Lions play at the Atlanta Falcons, then host the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans with all days and times TBD.

Dig deeper:

The full 2025 regular season schedule is below:

Week 1: at the Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. Sunday Sept. 7 on CBS

Week 2: CHICAGO BEARS, 1 p.m. Sunday Sept. 14 on FOX 2

Week 3: at the Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. Monday Sept. 22 on ESPN/ABC

Week 4: CLEVELAND BROWNS, 1 p.m. Sunday Sept. 28 on FOX 2

Week 5: at the Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m. Sunday Oct. 5 on FOX 2

Week 6: at the Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. Sunday Oct. 12 on NBC

Week 7: TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS, 7 p.m. Monday Oct. 20 on ESPN/ABC

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: MINNESOTA VIKINGS, 1 p.m. Sunday Nov. 2 on FOX 2

Week 10: at the Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m. Sunday Nov. 9 on FOX 2

Week 11: at the Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. Sunday Nov. 16 on NBC

Week 12: NEW YORK GIANTS, 1 p.m. Sunday Nov. 23 on FOX 2

Week 13: GREEN BAY PACKERS 1 p.m. *Thanksgiving* Nov. 27 on FOX 2

Week 14: DALLAS COWBOYS, 8:15 p.m. Thursday Dec. 4 on Prime

Week 15: at the Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. Sunday Dec. 14 on FOX 2

Week 16: PITTSBURGH STEELERS, 4:25 p.m. Sunday Dec. 21 on CBS

Week 17: at Minnesota Vikings, 4:30 p.m. Thursday *Christimas* Dec. 25 on Netflix

Week 18: at Chicago Bears, TBD

The Source: Information for this story came from the NFL and the Lions.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 18: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions takes the field prior to an NFL Football game against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)



