Lions' Dan Campbell's locker room speech after beating Packers

Want to run through a brick wall? Get you a motivator like Dan Campbell. The Detroit Lions' head coach is about as fiery as you're going to get – and he's proved it every weekend as the Lions' incredible season keeps rolling.

Thursday night, the Lions beat the Packers 34-31 thanks to Campbell's gutsy call to go for it on 4th down and kick a field goal as time expired. It was the fifth time in the game that Campbell went for it – including one at the end of the first half that scored Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown.

But the fourth quarter fourth down play was nearly catastrophic. As quarterback Jared Goff turned to hand the ball of to David Montgomery, he tripped on his own feet and had a knee down as he handed it to Montgomery. Because Goff hadn't been touched by a Packer, he wasn't down yet.

Montgomery snatched the ball and plowed forward for 7 yards, setting up a Jake Bates game-winning field goal – his third of the season.

Dan Campbell's locker room speech after win over packers

After the game, Campbell fired up his team with a speech that we have grown accustomed to. Bringing the energy of a man ready to get the Lions to destroy anything in their path, Campbell told the Lions this is what champions do.

"I told you, you'd never forget this game," Campbell said. "We don't have to talk about how tough we are, we don't have to talk about how resilient we are."

Campbell called out both the offense and defense for stepping up, saying that the team thrives under pressure.

"It doesn't matter who's playing for us, it doesn't matter what's going on. You always find a way to win. That's what champions do," he said.

Campbell then handed over game balls to easily the two most impactful players in Thursday's game: Tim Patrick and Bates.

Patrick, who the Lions added from the Broncos practice squad, had 6 catches for 43 yards including two touchdowns – his first score since 2021. Bates, of course, kicked that game-winning field goal again.

"All the stats you need is he wont the freaking game again - Jake Bates," Campbell said.

Campbell to Dan Skipper: ‘Keep throwing up!'

In the middle of his locker room speech, Campbell caught sight of OT Dan Skipper puking.

As Campbell is celebrating the offense for stepping it up, he looks to his right and sees Skipper in the middle of a vomit session.

Dan Campbell called out Dan Skipper as he puked in a trash can following Thursday's win over the Packers.

"There you go, Skip, keep throwing up! Whatever you're doing over there," Campbell said to the locker room that erupted in laughter. "That's a way to freaking lay it on the line."

Skipper subbed in for Taylor Decker who missed his second straight game with a knee injury.