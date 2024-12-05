Lions defeat Packers 34-31

The Detroit Lions have defeated the Green Bay Packers for a second time, increasing their record-setting season to 12-1.

The Lions beat the Packers, 34-31 at home on Thursday evening, one week after their Thanksgiving victory against the Chicago Bears.

This win means the Lions extend their streak to 11 in a row, setting a franchise record which would also clinch a postseason birth.

This is the second game between the divisional rivals since Detroit won their first game this season against the Packers in Green Bay.

The Lions will host the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on Dec. 15.