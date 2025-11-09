Lions get right with revenge win over depleted Commanders

The Lions were poised for a breakout, a week after floundering against division rival Minnesota last week. Detroit was taking on the Washington Commanders, the team that ended their season last year in the playoffs, but has struggled since. The Lions won 44-22.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell took over the majority of play calling duties from offensive coordinator John Morton, his first time calling plays this season.

Detroit scored on all seven drives before they benched the majority of the starters midway through the fourth quarter. The reserves scored a field goal on their first drive as well, before getting the ball back with 2:09 to play and just running out the clock.

The Commanders were bitten by the injury bug on both sides of the field, and couldn't keep up with the Lions, who were firing on all cylinders.

Jahmyr Gibbs put on a clinic, with three total touchdowns, two on the ground and one in the air, as he neared 200 all-purpose yards for the game. Gibbs had 143 rushing yards, and 30 more through the air.

Jameson Williamson had 119 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Amon-Ra St. Brown also caught a touchdown.

With President Donald Trump watching from a suite after arriving late in the first half — making him the first sitting U.S. president at a regular-season NFL game since 1978 and just the third ever — the Lions (6-3) scored first and never looked back.

Washington lost their fifth game in a row, one season after going 12-5 in the regular season and beating Detroit in the playoffs en route to the NFC championship game.

Washington moved defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. from the booth down to the sideline for this game, but that did little to fix the club’s problems on that side of the ball. As often has been the case this season, the Commanders put up little resistance.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Jameson Williams #1 of the Detroit Lions signals for a first down against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter of a game at Northwest Stadium on November 09, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions came out hot, scoring on all four drives they had in the first half against the injury-depleted Washington Commanders.

Detroit opened the game with three touchdowns, then closed the half with a field goal on fourth down with 11 seconds to go, to lead 25-10 at halftime.

It worked, as the Lions opened the second half with their fifth consecutive scoring drive when Jameson Williams caught Jared Goff's third touchdown pass of the game to put Detroit up 32-10.

Before exiting in the fourth quarter, Goff was 25 for 33 for 320 yards, no interceptions and touchdown throws to Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown — who celebrated with a "Trump dance" — and Jameson Williams.

Gibbs also produced scoring runs of 13 and 43 yards and carried a total of 15 times for 142 yards.

Williams had six catches for 119 yards.

It was more than enough to keep intact a streak that began in Campbell’s second season in charge and is the longest active such run in the NFL: The Lions have not lost two regular-season outings in a row since a five-game skid ended in October 2022.

Last season’s offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, left to become coach of the Chicago Bears and was replaced in Detroit by John Morton.

Washington trailed 32-10 early in the second half Sunday, marking its fourth straight game that was not competitive. Commanders fans headed to the exits early — as did Trump, after making an appearance on the game broadcast.

Daniels dislocated his left elbow in Week 9 and sat out his fourth game of the season after not missing any while earning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

He was replaced by Marcus Mariota, who went 16 for 22 for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns without receivers McLaurin, Noah Brown or Luke McCaffrey.

Daron Payne ejected

Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne was ejected in the first half for unnecessary roughness.

Injuries

Lions: C Graham Glasgow went to the sideline late in the second quarter with a bad back. ... CB Terrion Arnold left with a concussion.

Commanders: CB Trey Amos left the game in the second quarter after hurting his ankle. ... RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. injured his shoulder. ... LB Ale Kaho got a concussion. ... CB Jonathan Jones departed in the third quarter with a groin injury. ... McLaurin (quadriceps) was sidelined for the sixth time in the past seven games.

Up next

Commanders: Head to Spain to face the Miami Dolphins in Madrid next Sunday.

Lions: At the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday night.