Lions hire Undlin as new defensive coordinator

The Detoit Lions have hired former Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin as their new defensive coordinator.

The team released the following:

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have hired Cory Undlin as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Undlin joins the Lions after spending the last five seasons (2015-19) with the Philadelphia Eagles as the defensive backs coach, where he was a part of the team’s Super Bowl LII championship run in 2017. Prior to Philadelphia, Undlin was a member of the Denver Broncos coaching staff for three seasons as the defensive backs coach (2013-14) and defensive quality control coach (2012). In 2013 he helped the Broncos earn a berth in Super Bowl XLVIII.

With more than 20 years of coaching experience, Undlin entered the NFL ranks as a defensive coaching assistant with the New England Patriots in 2004 en route to the team’s win over Philadelphia in Super Bowl XXXIX. His additional NFL coaching experience includes assistant roles with the Cleveland Browns (2005-08) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2009-11).

Undlin began his coaching career as the linebackers coach at his alma mater, California Lutheran, from 1998-99 before taking over as defensive coordinator from 2000-02. A native of Sauk Centre, Minn., Undlin and his wife, Amy, have a son, Caden, and two daughters, Brooke and Taylor.