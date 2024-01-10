Lions Matthew Stafford jersey trade-in: Detroit realtor offers 1,000 active jerseys for number 9

If you're one of the thousands and thousands of Lions fans with an old Matthew Stafford jersey hanging in the back of your closet, a Detroit realtor wants to change that: bring it to him and he'll give you an active player's jersey.

Jeff Glover, owner of Glover Agency Realtors, is giving away 1,000 new Lions jerseys in exchange for your used Stafford jersey. But these aren't going to a burn pile or being thrown away, Glover says they're actually going to wind up in Los Angeles.

Glover will donate the gently used jerseys to shelters that need clothing for adults and youths in Los Angeles.

According to a release from Glover, he said he'd rather watch fans wear active jerseys this weekend than someone playing against the Lions.

"While I can appreciate what Stafford has done for our city, as a fan myself, it drives me crazy to see so many Stafford jerseys still being worn by fans at our own games. Imagine how you’d feel if you were our quarterback, looking out into

the seats of Ford Field and seeing another QB’s jersey on hundreds, if not thousands of fans, especially one who’s still in the league and now competing against us," Glover said.

What jerseys are Glover giving away? Mostly Jared Goff but also Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aidan Hutchinson jerseys.

"I purchased mostly Goff jerseys because we need to get behind the QB that is poised to take us all the way and it just seemed right to trade QB for QB, although the first few hundred fans will get to pick from one of the three," Glover said.

Sizes range from youth to XXL.

If you want to take your jersey in, there are a few different things to know.

First off, it HAS to be a jersey. It cannot be a t-shirt, aka a shirsey that looks like a jersey but is a shirt. Also, wash it! Don't bring it smelly and dirty. They also need to be in good condition.

"Since Stafford no longer plays in Detroit, my feeling was to get the traded-in jersey into the hands of those that would appreciate wearing their quarterback's name on their back, assuming they are fans of the LA Rams. If they are not fans, I hope it at least makes someone's day or night a little bit more comfortable," Glover said.

If you want to get your hands on one of the 1,000 jerseys, Glover is doing the trade at Twin Peaks in Livonia on Haggerty Road. Jerseys and sizes will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

