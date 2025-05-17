Lions running back earns college degree

David Montgomery went back to school this offseason.

The Lions running back, affectionately known as Knuckles (after the strong Sonic the Hedgehog character), earned his Bachelor's degree.

Montgomery just finished his second season with the Lions, and despite missing the last few games of the season injured, posted 12 touchdowns and 775 yards on the ground, to go with 341 yards receiving, but those aren't his most impressive accomplishments this year. Earning his college degree is.

He has had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his six NFL seasons, having started his career with the Chicago Bears.

Members of the Detroit Lions congratulated him in a video posted to the Lions X.com account.