Lions struggle against last place Giants, win in overtime behind Gibbs huge run

Jamhyr Gibbs scored on the first play from scrimmage from 69-yards out to put the Lions ahead for the first time in the game. That run put the Lions up 34-27.

The New York Giants came into Detroit and punched the Lions in the mouth Sunday.

But the Lions remained resilient and came back late.

They took over on their own 6-yard line, trailing by 3 points late in the 4th quarter.

A 59-yard field goal from Jake Bates kept the game alive, as the Lions tied it at 27 with 28 seconds left.