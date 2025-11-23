Expand / Collapse search

Lions struggle against last place Giants, win in overtime behind Gibbs huge run

By Dave Herndon
Published  November 23, 2025 4:22pm EST
Gameday Live: Week 12 Preview of Lions vs Giants

Coming off a disappointing loss in Philadelphia, the Detroit Lions return home for three straight games, beginning Sunday against the New York Giants. In this edition of Lions Gameday Live, the crew breaks down three things to watch, head coach Dan Campbell offers a scouting report, and we sit down with linebacker Jack Campbell to discuss his strong season. Dannie Rogers spends time with Amik Robertson and Woody wonders about shopping with Al-Quadin Muhammad.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Jamhyr Gibbs scored on the first play from scrimmage from 69-yards out to put the Lions ahead for the first time in the game. That run put the Lions up 34-27.

The New York Giants came into Detroit and punched the Lions in the mouth Sunday. 

But the Lions remained resilient and came back late. 

They took over on their own 6-yard line, trailing by 3 points late in the 4th quarter.

A 59-yard field goal from Jake Bates kept the game alive, as the Lions tied it at 27 with 28 seconds left. 

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 23: Isaiah Hodgins #89 of the New York Giants catches a pass in front of Arthur Maulet #27 of the Detroit Lions for a second quarter touchdown at Ford Field on November 23, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

