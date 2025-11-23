Lions struggle against last place Giants, win in overtime behind Gibbs huge run
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Jamhyr Gibbs scored on the first play from scrimmage from 69-yards out to put the Lions ahead for the first time in the game. That run put the Lions up 34-27.
The New York Giants came into Detroit and punched the Lions in the mouth Sunday.
But the Lions remained resilient and came back late.
They took over on their own 6-yard line, trailing by 3 points late in the 4th quarter.
A 59-yard field goal from Jake Bates kept the game alive, as the Lions tied it at 27 with 28 seconds left.
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 23: Isaiah Hodgins #89 of the New York Giants catches a pass in front of Arthur Maulet #27 of the Detroit Lions for a second quarter touchdown at Ford Field on November 23, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)