Lions smash NFC-leading Buccaneers on Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football turned into the Jahmyr Gibbs show as he went for nearly 150 yards on the ground, and almost 100 more through the air, to go along with a pair of touchdowns as the Lions beat Tampa Bay 24-9.

Gibbs finished the game with 17 carries for 136 yards, and three receptions for another 82 yards to have 218 yards from scrimmage for the game.

The Lions defense was supposed to perform poorly, with the entire starting secondary out, and playing an MVP candidate in Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield. However, the Buccaneers were held to a season-low 58-yards in the first half, and didn't put any points on the board until kicking a field goal as the first half expired to trail Detroit 14-3.

The Bucs opened the second half with a touchdown drive and failed 2-point conversion to pull within 14-9, before the Lions answered back with Jahmyr Gibbs' second touchdown run of the game to stretch the score to 21-9 late in the third quarter.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 20: Jahmyr Gibbs #0 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on October 20, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Detroit opened the first half scoring on their first offensive drive when Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a 27-yard touchdown from Jared Goff. In the second quarter, Gibbs broke loose for a 78-yard rushing score. He had 107 rushing and 54 receiving yards at halftime.

Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans returned to the lineup after missing three games with a hamstring injury and didn’t last a half against the Lions.

The six-time Pro Bowler was hurt late in the second quarter Monday night when he attempted to make a catch. He was ruled out with a concussion and shoulder injury.

After the team’s medical staff evaluated Evans on the field, he slowly walked to the sideline. A cart took him to the locker room.

The Bucs did have rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka active after he was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Detroit’s lines were bolstered by the return of defensive tackle Alim McNeill and offensive tackle Taylor Decker after both were listed as questionable with injuries. McNeill was returning to play for the first time since Week 15 last season. Decker missed the previous two games with a shoulder injury.

The Lions (5-2) bounced back from a loss as they have done flawlessly for nearly three years, extending their NFL-long streak of 51 games without dropping two straight in the regular season.

Tampa Bay (5-2) was outgained by more than 200 yards in the first half. Detroit had an interception, fumble, turned it over on downs and missed a field goal.

Rookie Tez Johnson had a 22-yard touchdown reception to open the second half, pulling the Bucs within five points, but they could not slow down Gibbs.

On the ensuing drive, Gibbs had a 15-yard run and a 28-yard reception to set up his second touchdown that gave the Lions a 21-9 lead late in the third quarter.

Gibbs is the first NFL player with at least 135 yards rushing and 80 yards receiving along with two scores on the ground since Chris Johnson pulled off the feat with Tennessee in 2009.

Detroit’s Jared Goff was 20 of 29 for 241 yards with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the game’s opening drive. Goff, though, lost a fumble and overthrew rookie receiver Isaac TeSlaa on fourth-and-2 on the next two possessions and later threw an interception — all in Tampa Bay territory.

Mayfield was 28 of 50 for 228 yards with one touchdown and one interception against a short-handed defense. Mayfield threw an incomplete pass in the end zone with 4:24 left, ending potential comeback hopes.

Gibbs took advantage of a big hole and his speed to score on a career-long, 78-yard run late in the second quarter to put Detroit ahead 14-0.

After Detroit’s Jake Bates missed a 54-yard field goal, Chase McLaughlin made a 53-yard field goal to end the half and put the Bucs on the scoreboard.

Bates did connect on a 58-yard field goal early in the fourth, knocking it in off an upright, to give the Lions a 24-9 lead.

Up next

Bucs: Visit New Orleans on Sunday.

Lions: Bye week before hosting Minnesota on Nov. 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.