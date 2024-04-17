Michigan Football Spring Game: What to know about free Ann Arbor matchup

article

Michigan Football players will face off against each other Saturday for the Maize & Blue Spring Game.

During the spring scrimmage, the Wolverines split into two teams and take on each other at the Big House.

Here's what to know about the game:

Game time

The game starts at noon on April 20.

How to watch

If you can't make it to Ann Arbor for the game, it will be on FOX and streamed on FOX Sports.

Michigan Spring Game tickets

The game is not a ticketed event. It is free and open to the public when doors open at 11 a.m.

Ann Arbor parking

Parking in lots around Michigan Stadium will be limited, and these lots are expected to fill quickly. These lots open at 7 a.m., and parking will be free.

Nearby parking lots

Brown & Maize Lots on S. State Street (south of Michigan Stadium)

University Lots W39 & W40 at S. Fifth Ave. & John Street (north of Michigan Stadium)

City of Ann Arbor parking structures on S. Fifth Ave., William, and Maynard (north of Michigan Stadium)

Free shuttle from Briarwood Mall

Pickup starts at 10 a.m., and drop offs end one hour after the game.

Pickup location (Can't see the map below? Click here.)

Parking restrictions

No parking allowed at Pioneer High School or the U-M and AAGO Golf Courses.

On-street parking restrictions (Can't see the map below? Click here.)