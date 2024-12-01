Michigan, OSU each fined $100,000 for post game fighting

Following Michigan's 13-10 upset over Ohio State University on Saturday afternoon, several fights ensued.

The Big Ten Conference quickly looked at fight footage and decided to issue each school a $100,000 fine for their roles in the melee.

In a short release from the conference, they said that the actions of both teams were unsportsmanlike and jeopardized the "safety of participants and bystanders."

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Law enforcement motions Michigan Wolverines players away after a brawl broke out following a 13-10 Michigan win against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackso Expand

"As a result of these violations, the Big Ten Conference has issued an institutional fine to both the University of Michigan and The Ohio State University in the amount of $100,000 each," the release said. "The Big Ten Conference considers this matter concluded and will have no further comment."

Within minutes of Michigan’s 13-10 victory at Ohio Stadium, players began brawling at midfield when a Michigan flag was planted on the Ohio State logo.

The moment was captured on FOX Sports’ broadcast and on cell phone video from several people inside the stadium.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Davison Igbinosun #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes grabs a Michigan flag following his team's defeat against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images Expand

It was not immediately clear which player attempted to plant the flag, but video from the stands showed several Ohio State players rushing the field where the Michigan players were centered around the flag.

Police in Ohio used pepper spray to break up the players, who threw punches and shoves in the melee that overshadowed the Wolverines' victory. One officer suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to a hospital, a police union official said.

Ohio State was ranked second in the country heading into the game in each of their last five meetings, including in all four of the consecutive losses.

Michigan now holds the all-time record at 62-51-6.

Dominic Zvada kicked a 21-yard field goal with 45 seconds left and Michigan stunned No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 on Saturday, likely ending the Buckeyes’ hopes of returning to the Big Ten title game next week.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Michigan Wolverines players fly a flag prior to a brawl between players from both teams following a 13-10 Michigan win against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Expand

Late in the game, Kalel Mullings broke away for a 27-yard run, setting up the Wolverines (7-5, 5-4) at Ohio State’s 17-yard line with two minutes remaining. The drive stalled at the 3, and Zvada came on for the chip shot.

Ohio State (10-2, 7-2) got the ball back but couldn’t move it, with Will Howard throwing incomplete on fourth down to seal the Wolverines’ fourth straight win over their bitter rival.

This loss might have been the toughest of those four for Ohio State because the Wolverines were unranked and were wrapping up a disappointing season. The Buckeyes were supposed to win, but records rarely mean much when these two teams meet.

The Buckeyes were off all afternoon. Howard was 19 for 33 for 175 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and Jayden Fielding missed two field-goal attempts. The run game was hardly there.

Mullings was Michigan’s primary weapon. He rushed for 116 yards and the Wolverines' only touchdown of the game in the first half as neither team could get much going offensively on the frigid afternoon.

Howard was clunky all day. In the first half, he threw an interception from deep in his own territory that led to Michigan’s touchdown.