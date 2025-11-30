Michigan State to fire head football coach Jonathan Smith after two seasons, per report

article

Michigan State University is expected to fire head football coach Jonathan Smith on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel and the Associated Press.

What we know:

The Spartans finished the 2025 season 4-8 and 1-8 in the Big Ten.

The backstory:

Smith went 9-15 overall in two seasons at MSU, including a 4-14 mark in conference play. He is reportedly owed $33 million.

Smith was hired from his alma mater, Oregon State, in November 2023 after former head coach Mel Tucker was fired. He went 34-35 over six seasons with the Beavers.

