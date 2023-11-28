Watch live: Michigan State introduces head coach Jonathan Smith

A new era is dawning in East Lansing as Michigan State football looks to move on from the Mel Tucker era and, on Tuesday, they're introducing Jonathan Smith as the team's new head coach.

Smith was hired away from his Alma mater, Oregon State, to recover the Spartans football team. The 44-year-old Smith was 34-35 over six seasons at Oregon State, including an 8-4 mark this year that helped the program earn at least eight wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in more than a decade.

Tucker was terminated from his role earlier this fall for acknowledging he had phone sex with a vendor who was paid to speak with his team about how to prevent sexual abuse and misbehavior.

The team announced Smith as its new head coach on Saturday and he'll speak from the Gilbert Pavilion at the Breslin Center at noon on Tuesday.

As a quarterback, the Pasadena, California, native led the Beavers to the 2001 Fiesta Bowl. Smith returned as head coach in late 2017, inheriting a team that was 1-11. Previously, he was Washington’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

Smith had six years remaining on his contract, worth $31.2 million through 2029, with a $3 million buyout.

He faces another big challenge, taking over a team that was routed in each of its four games against highly ranked opponents and with the Big Ten expanding next season to add some powerful programs.

The Spartans lost 41-7 to Washington, 49-0 to Michigan, 38-3 to Wisconsin and closed a miserable season with a 42-0 setback to Penn State.

Michigan State, though, has proven it can compete in college football.

Tucker won 11 games, including a New Year’s Six bowl, in 2021 when the Spartans were ranked as high as No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 5 in the AP Top 25.