Michigan State's Hauser's transfer waiver appeal has been denied

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo abruptly resigned from a coaches’ board Thursday, angered after the NCAA denied an appeal from forward Joey Hauser to play this season.

Izzo says the decision led to him resigning from the National Association of Basketball Coaches board of directors because he says the NCAA is making "arbitrary decisions” regarding waiver requests.

EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 18: Joey Hauser #20 of the Michigan State Spartans looks on during warm ups before a game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Breslin Center on November 18, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan.

Hauser transferred from Marquette in May and requested a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible immediately instead of sitting out the season, per usual transfer rules. The 6-foot-9 Hauser averaged nearly 10 points last season.

The third-ranked Spartans play Virginia Tech next week in the Maui Invitational, where they will also face Dayton or Georgia and potentially No. 4 Kansas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.