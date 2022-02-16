Daytona 500 odds: How to Bet the Great American Race

article

NASCAR continues its unique tradition among sports by opening the season with its most prestigious event — the Daytona 500 — on Sunday.

Let's take a look at the opening lines for drivers to win "The Great American Race."

ODDS TO WIN DAYTONA 500 (via FOX Bet) *

Denny Hamlin +850 ( bet $10 to win $95 total ) Toyota

Chase Elliott +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total ) Chevrolet

Kyle Larson +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total ) Chevrolet

Joey Logano +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total ) Ford

Ryan Blaney +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total ) Ford

William Byron +1500 ( bet $10 to win $160 total ) Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total ) Ford

Kyle Busch +1700 ( bet $10 to win $180 total ) Toyota

Kurt Busch +1700 ( bet $10 to win $180 total ) Toyota

Alex Bowman +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total ) Chevrolet

Austin Dillon +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total ) Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total ) Ford

Martin Truex Jr. +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total ) Toyota

Bubba Wallace +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total ) Toyota

Aric Almirola +2200 ( bet $10 to win $230 total ) Ford

Christopher Bell +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total ) Toyota

Tyler Reddick +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total ) Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total ) Chevrolet

Austin Cindric +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total ) Ford

Chris Buescher +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total ) Ford

Justin Haley +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total ) Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger +4500 ( bet $10 to win $460 total ) Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric +4500 ( bet $10 to win $460 total ) Chevrolet

Ross Chastain +4500 ( bet $10 to win $460 total ) Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total ) Ford

Erik Jones +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total ) Chevrolet

Cole Custer +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total ) Ford

Michael McDowell +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total ) Ford

Daniel Suarez +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total ) Chevrolet

Harrison Burton +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total ) Ford

David Ragan +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 ) Ford

Noah Gragson +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 ) Chevrolet

Ty Dillon +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 ) Chevrolet

Kaz Grala +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 ) Chevrolet

Corey Lajoie +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 ) Chevrolet

Landon Cassill +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 ) Chevrolet

Jacques Villeneuve +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 ) Ford

JJ Yeley +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 ) Ford

Todd Gilliland +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 ) Ford

Cody Ware +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 ) Ford

B.J. McLeod +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 ) Ford

Josh Bilicki +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 ) Chevrolet

Garrett Smithley +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 ) Ford

*Odds as of 2/15/2022

Among bettors, Denny Hamlin is in the pole position as he is the pre-race betting favorite.

With good reason — Hamlin has won two of the previous three Daytona 500s (2020, 2019) and three of the past six. He is tied for third all-time in Daytona 500 wins.

Hamlin has 46 career victories and 305 finishes in the top 10. About the only thing to elude Hamlin is the NASCAR Cup Series championship (he finished second in 2010).

"The betting for this year is as wide-open as ever with Denny Hamlin the +850 favorite," said Ben Conroy, FOX Bet Trading Operations Manager. "Hamlin has won two of the last three Daytona 500s and three of the last six, so he certainly knows how to win."

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are behind Hamlin at +1000.

Larson, the defending Cup Series champion, has an average finish of 21st place in 15 Cup starts at Daytona and has yet to place in the top five.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (2015, 2019) has yet to win the 500, finishing second in 2019 and third in 2016.

Older brother Kurt Busch won the Daytona 500 in 2017.

A driver to watch is Brad Keselowski — the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion — whose best Daytona 500 finish was seventh in 2017.

"Brad Keselowski is interesting, having left Penske to join — and own — Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, and he could see immediate success with crew chief Matt McCall," Conroy said.

A wrinkle to consider is NASCAR switched to Next Gen cars, also known as the Gen-7 car. The move was expected last season but was delayed by the pandemic. Gen-7 replaced the Gen-6 model, which had been in use since 2013.

Gen-7 will feature improved aero and downforce packages and advancements in technology.

"We really don’t know what to expect," Conroy said of the Gen-7 cars. "From a bookmaking perspective, it can be hard to price the Daytona 500 as we don’t have any recent data on the drivers, so we are pretty reliant on performances in previous seasons, both at Daytona and the other superspeedway, Talladega."

Here are the past 10 Daytona 500 winners and carmakers:

2021 Michael McDowell Ford

2020 Denny Hamlin Toyota

2019 Denny Hamlin Toyota

2018 Austin Dillon Chevrolet

2017 Kurt Busch Ford

2016 Denny Hamlin Toyota

2015 Joey Logano Ford

2014 Dale Earnhardt Jr . Chevrolet

2013 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet

2012 Matt Kenseth Ford

As always, it will be a fun race. And if you are throwing a few bucks down, be sure to head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.

