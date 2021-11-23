NFL odds: How to bet Bears vs. Lions, point spread, more

article

One of the NFL's grandest traditions continues when the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Thursday's matchup between the Bears and Lions — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ).

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (12:30 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

Point spread: Bears -4 (Bears favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Bears -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Lions +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

The 0-9 Lions will play on Thanksgiving for the 82nd time, a tradition the team started in 1934. Detroit will face NFC North rival Chicago (3-7) for the third time in four years on Thanksgiving.

A possible big news story emerged Tuesday as reports said Chicago will fire coach Matt Nagy after the game.

Nagy, who was hired in 2018, has a 31-29 career record, including 0-2 in the playoffs. The Bears are in a five-game losing skid.

Lions first-year coach Dan Campbell might be feeling the heat as well as Detroit is the lone NFL team without a win this season.

The Lions fired coach Matt Patricia two days after Detroit lost to the Houston Texans 41-25 in last season's Thanksgiving game.

The Bars announced Tuesday that veteran Andy Dalton will start at quarterback in place of rookie Justin Fields , who has a rib injury.

Dalton, in his 11th season, has played in four games this season with two starts.

Dalton is 48-for-73 passing (65.8 percent) for 471 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff , the No. 1 pick in 2016, reportedly is unlikely to play because of an oblique strain.

Tim Boyle started in Goff's place in last week's 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns .

Boyle was 15-for-23 passing (65.2 percent) for 77 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns against the Browns. In three seasons as a backup, Boyle is 18-for-27 passing (66.7 percent) for 92 yards and the two interceptions.

The Bears beat the Lions 19-16 in 1934, the first year Detroit played on Thanksgiving.

The Lions have a 37-42-2 record on Thanksgiving. Their last win on Thanksgiving was in 2016 against the Minnesota Vikings .

The Bears have won the past two Thanksgiving games against the Lions (24-20 in 2019 and 23-16 in 2018).

Team Trends

The Bears lead the all-time series 103-75-5.

The Bears have won six of the past seven games against the Lions.

The Bears are 5-2 against the spread (ATS) in their past seven games against the Lions.

The Lions have hit the under in the over/under seven times in their past eight games.

The Lions are 3-1 in their past four games ATS.

The Lions are 3-14 ATS in their past 17 games during Week 12.

