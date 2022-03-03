NFL suspends all COVID-19 protocols

article

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately, according to a league memo obtained by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero Thursday.

NFL officials sent a memo to the teams and Players Association suspending all COVID-19 protocols, including eliminating the wearing of masks, the use of tracking devices, and mandatory surveillance and capacity limits unless it’s required by state or local law.

The NFL memo in part read: "Based on current trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 protocols, effective immediately."

Last year, the NFL updated their COVID-19 protocols due to a surge in virus cases around the league. The updated guidance at the time required players and staff to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, and conduct remote or outdoor meetings.

In-person meals were prohibited and restrictions were added for activities outside team facilities. The league also did not allow outside visitors during team travel and limited the number of people inside team weight rooms.

