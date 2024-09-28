No. 12 Michigan holds off Minnesota in 4th quarter to win 27-24 and retain Little Brown Jug

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kalel Mullings rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns as No. 12 Michigan held on to the Little Brown Jug with a 27-24 win in the rain against Minnesota on Saturday.

Michigan led 24-3 going into the fourth quarter, but Minnesota scored three touchdowns to pull within 27-24 with 1:37 left.

The Gophers recovered the onside kick but were flagged for offsides. Mullings grabbed the second kick, allowing the Wolverines to run out the clock.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 28: The Michigan Wolverines celebrate with the Little Brown Jug after beating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 27-24 at Michigan Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Expand

The Wolverines (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) extended their school-record conference winning streak to 27 games. They haven’t lost a Big Ten game since Michigan State beat them in 2021.

Minnesota (2-3, 0-2) hoped to win the Little Brown Jug for the first time in a decade and only the third time in the 21st century.

Mullings made up for another weak performance from the passing game. Alex Orji completed 10 of 18 passes for 86 yards. He did throw one touchdown pass, but his interception helped Minnesota’s fourth-quarter comeback.

Mullings finished Michigan’s first drive with an untouched 27-yard touchdown run, but both offenses bogged down in the wet conditions.

The Wolverines’ defense, though, forced a fumble early in the second quarter, giving them the ball at the Gophers 16. Mullings carried on the next three plays, bulling his way into the end zone from the 1 for a 14-0 lead.

Kechaun Bennett blocked a Minnesota punt later in the quarter. Orji hit Tyler Morris on the next play for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 21-0.

Minnesota got on the board on the last play of the half. Brosmer hit Nick Kallerup for 44 yards to the Michigan 1 and the field goal unit got onto the field in time for Dragan Kesich to kick a 20-yarder.

Dominic Zvada’s 53-yard field goal restored Michigan’s 21-point lead midway through the third quarter, but Orji’s interception on the next drive led to a 3-yard touchdown run by Darius Taylor.

After the Wolverines went three-and-out, freshman Koi Perich returned a punt 60 yards to the Michigan 17, and Taylor got his second touchdown to make it 24-17 with 11:05 to play.

Michigan ran 6:32 off the clock to set up Zvada’s second field goal and the 27-17 lead with 4:33 to go, but Brosmer hit Daniel Jackson for a 12-yard score to make it a three-point game.

IMPORTANT VISITOR

It isn’t unusual for a governor to attend a Big Ten game, but things get slightly different when he’s running for vice president. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had a heavy Secret Service contingent when he visited the field during warmups, and the postgame news conferences were delayed for 30 minutes to expedite his departure.

NASTY WEATHER

A steady rain moved into the area during pregame warmups and stayed for most of the first half. Parts of the second half were played in mist and drizzle, but the rain was heavier for the final two minutes.

BANGED UP

Michigan WR Kendrick Bell limped off the field in the second quarter but returned to catch two passes for 24 yards. ... Minnesota LB Maverick Baranowski, the team’s leading tackler, left in the fourth quarter. ... Perich grabbed at his left hamstring after his long punt return but was back on the field for Minnesota’s kick return after Michigan’s field goal.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: hosts No. 13 USC next Saturday.

Michigan: visits Washington next Saturday for its first road game.