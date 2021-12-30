Orange Bowl tickets still available for Michigan vs. Georgia

Need a winter getaway and you're also a Michigan fan looking to see the Wolverines play in the College Football Playoff for the first time ever? Good news! Tickets are still available for the Orange Bowl.

When Michigan and Georgia play Friday night in Miami Gardens, Fla, you could be there! Tickets on Stubhub are still being listed and, while some are absurdly priced at over $77,000 for end zone corner seats (terrible spot), you can still get some upper deck and lower bowl seats for a reasonable amount.

You can get two tickets in the upper end zone for as low as $141 each. That's not so bad! Those seats were in row 15, by the way, while some seats in similar sections but much farther back are going for more.

Of course, those seats may not be there by the time you look. but there are plenty of options around for under $200 apiece.

If you're looking for a seat in the lower bowl, prepare to pay a touch more for those. The cheapest we found on Stubhub for two tickets was $300 apiece.

The battle between the two 12-1 teams with the right to advance to the finals will be a good one.

The Bulldogs led the nation in the fewest points allowed per game (9.5) and are second behind Wisconsin in yards allowed per game (253.9).

Georgia's defense is led by defensive tackle Jordan Davis, a finalist for the Outland Trophy which is presented to the nation's top interior lineman.

The job for the 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis is to occupy multiple offensive linemen, allowing his teammates to wreak havoc.

Junior inside linebacker Nakobe Dean, who won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker, and junior defensive back Lewis Cine lead the team in tackles (61).

Just because Michigan is the underdog, don't count out Jim Harbaugh's bunch. The Wolverines, the first team to make the CFP that started the season unranked, led the nation this season against the spread (ATS) with a 12-2 record.

The Wolverines are tied for fourth in fewest points allowed per game (16.1).

Michigan's defense is led by senior Aidan Hutchinson and junior David Ojabo. Hutchinson has 14 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, 58 tackles and 12 quarterback hurries. Ojabo has 11 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Information from FOX Sports was used in this report.