Panthers clinch conference championship berth with 30-18 win over Roughnecks

With two weeks to go in the regular season, the Michigan Panthers (6-2) have the best record in the USFL, and have locked up an appearance in the conference championship game.

The Panthers defeated the Houston Roughnecks 30-18 on Saturday afternoon to clinch a spot in the USFL Conference Championship for the second straight season. Danny Etling led the Panthers to victory with three passing touchdowns, the first time he has accomplished the feat since his final season at LSU in 2017. Michigan’s win streak now extends to three games.

Corner Keni-H Lovely added a defensive touchdown for the Panthers with a 55-yard interception return for a score in the third quarter. Houston was shut down in the second half after being down a field goal at halftime.



With Houston’s loss, the Birmingham Stallions also clinched a playoff berth, setting up a conference championship rematch between the Panthers and the Stallions at Protective Stadium.



Bryce Perkins, who suffered an ankle injury last week against Arlington, was unable to play following warmups and Etling made the start at quarterback for the Panthers for the first time since Week 3. He settled in towards the end of the opening quarter, as he threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Malik Turner with 28 seconds left. Etling found Cole Hikutini for the one-point conversion and a 7-3 lead.



Michigan’s special teams made a big play early in the second quarter, as Xavier Malone returned a punt 88 yards to Houston’s one-yard line. It was the longest punt return in UFL history and the longest punt return in a spring league since the 2001 XFL season.



On the very next play, Etling connected with Samson Nacua for a touchdown. Toa Taua ran in the one-point conversion to extend their lead.



It did not take long for Houston to respond, as Jalan McClendon only needed a three-minute drive and hit Keke Chism deep for a 33-yard score. Michigan’s defense turned away the one-point conversion attempt.



The Roughnecks added another field goal before halftime, but Michigan went into the break with a 14-12 advantage.



Houston opened the third quarter with a promising dive that got into Michigan territory, but a fourth-down drop cut the drive short. Etling and the Panthers took advantage, finding the endzone again with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Devin Ross on third-and-15. Taua converted the one-point score once again, and the Panthers made it a 21-12 game.



On Houston’s ensuing drive, Panthers corner Keni-H Lovely shot out of a cannon to jump the route on a McClendon pass for the interception and returned it 55 yards for the touchdown. The one-point conversion attempt failed, but Michigan claimed their biggest lead of the game.



Michigan’s defense continued to overwhelm Houston in the fourth quarter, including another fourth down stop and a fumble recovery.



It was an all-around effort by the Panthers, who clinched a playoff spot with the win and will now return to the USFL Conference Championship Game in three weeks.



Etling completed 14-of-22 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns. McClendon completed 30-of-50 passes for 316 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for Houston.



Taua was Michigan’s leading rusher with 47 yards on 12 attempts. ZaQuandre White was the leading rusher for Houston with 59 yards on eight carries.



Michigan’s leading receiver was Turner with four receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown. Justin Hall was the leading receiver for the Roughnecks with 11 receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown.



The Panthers will conclude their road slate in Week 9 against the Birmingham Stallions (5-3). Kickoff is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. on ABC. It will be their last regular season meeting before they square off in the USFL Conference Championship on June 8. The Roughnecks (3-5) will host the DC Defenders (5-2) at TDECU Stadium, kicking off at 4 p.m. on Sunday.