Pasquantino and Garcia homer as the Royals hold off the Tigers for a wild 10-8 win

DETROIT (AP) — Vinnie Pasquantino and Maikel Garcia homered to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 10-8 on Sunday.

The Royals improved to 28-14 in series finales this season. They are 9-4 when they are in danger of being swept.

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 24: Jonathan India #6 of the Kansas City Royals slides into home plate to score against the Detroit Tigers on a hit by Kyle Isbel during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on August 24, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane B Expand

John Schreiber (3-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win, and Carlos Estévez handled the ninth for his 34th save.

Riley Greene hit his 31st homer for the Tigers, who had won five straight and nine of 10. Jack Flaherty (7-13) was tagged for eight runs in five-plus innings.

The Royals scored six runs in the third inning after Flaherty retired the first two batters.

Luke Maile singled and scored on Mike Yastrzemski’s double. Bobby Witt Jr. made it 2-1 with an RBI single, and Pasquantino followed with a two-run homer. Garcia singled, Salvador Perez drove in Kansas City’s fifth run and Adam Frazier made it seven straight hits with an RBI double.

Jahmai Jones hit a three-run double for Detroit in the fourth, and the Tigers added three more runs in the fifth. Wenceel Pérez homered, and Zach McKinstry’s two-out RBI single made it 7-6 Detroit.

Flaherty departed after the Royals started the sixth with a pair of hits, and Tyler Holton allowed a two-run single to Kyle Isbel. Holton’s wild pitch allowed Isbel to score Kansas City’s ninth run.

Garcia homered in the seventh to make it 10-7, but Spencer Torkelson answered with a solo shot in the bottom of the inning.

Key moment

McKinstry had a chance for a tying two-run homer in the seventh, but Frazier made the catch against the right-field wall.

Key stat

All nine Royals starters had at least one hit and scored at least one run.

Up next

Royals: LHP Noah Cameron (7-5, 2.53 ERA) starts Monday in the opener of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox. RHP Shane Smith (3-7, 4.12 ERA) goes for Chicago.

Tigers: The AL Central leaders begin a three-game set at the Athletics on Monday night.