Perron scores late to lift the Red Wings over the Lightning 4-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - David Perron scored the go-ahead goal with 2:40 remaining and the Detroit Red Wings ended a four-game winless streak with a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

Perron shoveled a rebound past Andrei Vasilevskiy to break a 2-2 tie as the Red Wings won the finale of a five-game road trip. Patrick Kane, Robby Fabbri and Lucas Raymond also scored and Alex Lyon made 34 saves to end a personal 0-8-2 streak and help the Red Wings move within one point of the Philadelphia Flyers for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning, who had been 8-0-1 in their previous nine. Vasilevskiy finished with 28 saves.

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead 37 seconds into the second when Kane picked up the rebound of Dylan Larkin's shot and whipped in a backhander from the lower right circle. But Cirelli tied it at 8:36 with a shorthanded goal, beating Lyon with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Fabbri put the Red Wings back in front at 3:40 of the third period, jamming a loose puck past Vasilevskiy. Lightning captain Stamkos tied the game 2-2 at 5:59 with a power-play goal.

Raymond hit the empty net with 1:03 left.

The Lightning dressed Kyle Konin, a 26-year-old emergency backup goalie, because Jonas Johansson was unable to play due to a lower-body injury. Konin last dressed for an NHL game on Dec. 2, 2021, for the St. Louis Blues when Jordan Binnington was placed in COVID-19 protocol the morning of their game against the Lightning.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host the New York Rangers on Friday night.

Lightning: Open a three-game road trip Wednesday night at Toronto.

