Pistons' Jalen Duren named to NBA All-Star roster

The Pistons added a reserve to the NBA's All-Star game when the full rosters were announced tonight.

Pistons center Jalen Duren was named an Eastern Conference reserve for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game set to be played on Feb. 15 in Los Angeles. This marks Duren’s first NBA All-Star selection. Duren holds season averages of 18 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting 63% from the field in 28.3 minutes per game.

His 10.7 rebounds per game ranks sixth in the NBA and his 154 offensive rebounds rank fifth. Duren is currently one of just two qualified players this season averaging at least 18 points, 10.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game, alongside Victor Wembanyama.

The No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Duren’s eight games with 15+ rebounds and 10+ points rank second in the NBA behind only Karl-Anthony Towns. At 22-years-old, Duren is the third youngest player in NBA history to reach 3,000 points and 2,500 rebounds behind only Dwight Howard and Karl-Anthony Towns and is also the third-youngest player in NBA history to reach 850 offensive rebounds (Drummond, D. Howard). Duren ranks fifth in the NBA this season with 22 point-rebound double-doubles and ranks fourth in the NBA with 110 dunks.

The Sharon Hill, Pa., native ranks first in field goal percentage (.650), second in double-doubles (123), third in offensive rebounds (846) and fifth in rebounds (2,525) all-time through a player's first 245 games with the Detroit Pistons franchise. On November 17 this season vs. Indiana, Duren became the first player since Dwight Howard in 2007 to record a 30+ point, 15+ rebound performance while shooting 90%-or-better from the field. Duren ranks second in the NBA this season with five games of 20+ points and 15+ rebounds behind only Nikola Jokic.

Duren joins Cade Cunningham as the first pair of Detroit Pistons teammates to be named Eastern Conference All-Stars in the same season since Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton and Rasheed Wallace in 2008.

The NBA’s head coaches voted on the 14 reserves for the 75th NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 15, at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The new All-Star format will feature two United States teams and one international team comprised of eight players each.