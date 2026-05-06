PWHL Detroit season ticket deposits open as league announces first expansion team

The Brief Season ticket deposits are open for Detroit's inaugural PWHL season at Little Caesars Arena. The team was unveiled Wednesday morning. Detroit will be the ninth market for the women's pro hockey league, which enters its fourth season this fall.



Detroit fans excited for their very own Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team can start putting deposits down on season tickets now.

The city, PWHL officials, and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announced Wednesday that Detroit is getting a team, making the city the ninth to join the PWHL. With that announcement came the news that season ticket deposits are open ahead of the 2026-27 season, which will be played at Little Caesars Arena.

Season tickets will include preferred pricing, access to members-only experiences, 10% PWHL merchandise, an annual membership gift, and a founding member commemorative keepsake.

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PWHL Detroit season tickets

Prices for season tickets have not been shared yet, but standard deposits start at $50 per seat and premium center ice deposits start at $200 per seat.

Those who put down premium deposits will have priority access to center ice seats that include entry to a private members‑only space.

Deposits do not guarantee season tickets, as they are based on availability, but deposits can be applied to other PWHL Detroit tickets during the season. Those with deposits will get access to season tickets in the order they made their deposit.

Based on previous seasons, there will likely be 13-15 home games.

Learn more and place a deposit here.

Access to PWHL Draft in Detroit

In addition to the other benefits of season ticket membership, making a deposit by 11:59 p.m. May 10 grants priority access to a members-only pre-sale to the PWHL Draft.

The Draft will be held June 16 at the Fox Theatre.

What's next:

It has been reported that the league could expand to as many as four cities this year, meaning that we could see three more announcements in the coming weeks.