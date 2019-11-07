Red Wings acquire Fabbri from Blues for de la Rose

article

The Detroit Red Wings acquired forward Robby Fabbri on Wednesday night from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Jacob de la Rose.

The 23-year-old Fabbri had a goal in nine games for the Blues this season. He has 32 goals and 41 assists in 164 regular-season games, all with the Blues. He appeared in 10 playoff games last season to help St. Louis win the Stanley Cup.

The 24-year-old de la Rose had a goal and three assists in 16 games for the Red Wings this season. The Swede has 12 goals and 20 assists in 195 regular-season games with Montreal and Detroit.

Detroit lost 5-1 at the New York Rangers, the Red Wings' fourth straight loss. They are 1-11-1 in their last 13 games.