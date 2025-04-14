Red Wings beat Stars 6-4, giving coach Peter DeBoer a 6-game losing streak for 1st time in Dallas

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had a tiebreaking, power-play goal early in the third, Lucas Raymond scored midway through the period and Vladimir Tarasenko added an empty-net goal to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 6-4 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Wyatt Johnston scored to pull the Stars within a goal with 7:04 left and shortly after they pulled goaltender Jake Oettinger to add an extra skater, Tarasenko scored to seal the win with 1:56 remaining.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 14: Lucas Raymond #23 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to get a second period shot off around the stick of Lian Bichsel #6 of the Dallas Stars at Little Caesars Arena on April 14, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory S Expand

Detroit’s Jonatan Berggren tied the game a few minutes before Seider’s go-ahead goal and Cam Talbot stopped 25 shots in the team’s final home game of the regular season.

Albert Johansson scored early in the game and Alex DeBrincat had a goal later in the first to put the Red Wings ahead.

Dallas’ Colin Blackwell scored a short-handed, tiebreaking goal midway through the second period. Lian Bichsel and Evgenii Dadonov had game-tying goals in the first and second periods, and Oettinger finished with 31 saves for the Stars.

The Stars, coming off consecutive trips to the Western Conference finals, will play Colorado in the first round in their seventh postseason matchup. Dallas eliminated the Avalanche in the second round last year.

The Red Wings, meanwhile, have extended their longest playoff drought to nine years.

Takeaways

Stars: For the first time in coach Peter DeBoer’s three seasons, Dallas has dropped six straight games.

Red Wings: Coach Todd McLellan’s team has won two straight and four of six, but the relative surge is coming too late.

Key moment

Detroit’s Patrick Kane played in his 1,300th game, ranking eighth among United States-born NHL players, and had his 850th career assist on DeBrincat’s goal.

Key stat

Stars captain Jamie Benn has a season-high 16-game scoring drought. He was credited with a goal, which would have been the 400th of his career, but a scoring change gave the goal to Bichsel.

Up next

Dallas plays at Nashville, and Detroit is at New Jersey on Wednesday night.