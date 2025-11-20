Red Wings exhibit opens at Detroit Historical Museum celebrating 100 years

The Brief "Detroit Red Wings at 100: Becoming Hockeytown" opened Thursday at the Detroit Historical Museum. Organizers say even the most die-hard Red Wings fans will learn something new.



As Detroit celebrates a century of the Red Wings, there's a new exhibit to honor 100 years of hockey.

Local perspective:

"Detroit Red Wings at 100: Becoming Hockeytown" opened Thursday at the Detroit Historical Museum. Many visitors will find highlights of the team's championship seasons, uniforms, and rarely seen team artifacts.

Organizers say even the most die-hard Red Wings fans will learn something new. Fans can also step inside recreated Olympia-style lockers and flash the original Joe Louis Arena goal lights.

For more information on the exhibit, head to detroithistorical.org.

"We would like to think that there will be a lot of surprises, even for the most hardcore fan. Nobody is an expert over 100 years of history of a team. From the Falcons logo to seeing the ice resurfacer from the 1940s, because Zambonis were not a thing until the mid-50s," said Marcel Parent, Director of Curation & Collections at Ilitch Holdings.