Red Wings stay with coach Jeff Blashill in long-term rebuild

The Detroit Red Wings are sticking with coach Jeff Blashill for their rebuild.

General manager Steve Yzerman made the announcement Tuesday, giving Blashill a contract extension despite a five-year postseason drought and a career record of 172-221-62.

Two years ago, Yzerman returned to Detroit as a former Hall of Fame player with the goal of rebuilding the franchise into one of the NHL's best. One of his first decisions was to retain Blashill, who had two years left on his contract.

Blashill's sixth season behind the bench ended May 8 with an overtime

The Red Wings earned a point in 43% of their games this year, a season after easily having the NHL's worst record and one of the worst marks in team history.

Blashill helped Detroit extend its postseason streak to 25 in 2016, his first season as a head coach in the league. He was put in a difficult position to win in the

Advertisement

The Red Wings's postseason drought is their longest since 1979-83.