Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens 4-3

Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Michael Rasmussen set up Fabbri with a pass through the crease.

Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sunqvist also scored to help the Red Wings improve to 21-18-8. Moritz Seider had three assists, and Ville Husso made 20 saves.

MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 26: Robby Fabbri (14) of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates with teammate after scoring the winning goal during the (OT) period of the NHL game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens on January 26, 2023, at the

Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored twice and had an assist for Montreal. Michael Pezzetta added a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen made 38 saves. The Canadiens dropped to 20-25-4.

Harvey-Pinard tied it at 3 at with 1:21 left in the second period. He took a centering pass and beat Husso with a high backhander.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At New York Islanders on Friday night.

Canadiens: At Ottawa on Saturday night in opener of home-and-home set.