Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit moved to 4th of July weekend without fans

article

The PGA Tour announced Thursday that Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classis is being rescheduled.

It’s now happening Fourth of July weekend, July 2-5, 2020 as officials are working on ways to make sure the tournaments are staged in the safest and most responsible way amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

At this time though, the Tour will resume play by closing the first four events to the general public - and that includes the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. It's fourth on the list.

The tournament at the Detroit Golf Club was originally set for the last weekend in May.

The PGA Tour had previously targeted the week of the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 18-24) as the restart of the season, which has been suspended since The Players Championship was canceled on March 12.

For health and safety reasons due to COVID-19, that timeline has been delayed three weeks to June 8, starting with the Charles Schwab Challenge, with additional tournaments being repositioned between then and the season’s conclusion, which is the Tour Championship, ending on Labor Day (September 7).

You can see a list of PGA Tour events affected by date changes or cancellations online here.

Advertisement

“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role – responsibly – in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a press release. “Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when – working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities – it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”