Rocket Mortgage Classic to allow fans this year
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Rocket Mortgage Classic will allow fans to attend this year's event at the Detroit Golf Club.
The decision was made in response to COVID-19 policies from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
More: Michigan lifts mask order for outdoor gatherings with fewer than 100
The event will be held from June 28 through July 4. A limited number of tickets are available now, with more information about general admission tickets expected soon.
Buy tickets here.