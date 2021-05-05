Rocket Mortgage Classic to allow fans this year

The Rocket Mortgage Classic will allow fans to attend this year's event at the Detroit Golf Club.

The decision was made in response to COVID-19 policies from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

More: Michigan lifts mask order for outdoor gatherings with fewer than 100

The event will be held from June 28 through July 4. A limited number of tickets are available now, with more information about general admission tickets expected soon.

Advertisement

Buy tickets here.