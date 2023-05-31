Rogers, Marisnick lead Tigers over Rangers 3-2

Jake Rogers hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and Jake Marisnick followed with a run-scoring single in his Tigers debut, leading Detroit over the Texas Rangers 3-2 Wednesday.

Texas took two of three and has won six straight road series for the first time. The Rangers went 18-9 in May and their 35-20 record is the team's best 55-game start.

Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 20 games with a double in the third.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 31: Jake Marisnick #15 of the Detroit Tigers hits a sixth inning RBI single in front of Jonah Heim #28 of the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park on May 31, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With the score 1-1, Nick Maton and Tyler Nevin started the sixth with singles off Dane Dunning (4-1). Zack Short reached on a bunt single against Jonathan Hernández, loading the bases. and Rogers' sacrifice fly put Detroit ahead. Marisnick, acquired from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, singled for a 3-1 lead.

Nathaniel Lowe cut the deficit with an RBI single in the seventh against Chasen Shreve. Jason Foley struck out Adolis García, ending the inning and stranded a runner on third in the eighth when Will Smith hit an inning-ending groundout.

Will Vest (2-0) retired five straight batters. Alex Lange worked around Semien's one-out walk in a hitless ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances.

Dunning (4-1) allowed three runs and seven hits in five-plus innings.

Texas went 3 for 10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners.

Detroit went ahead in the third when, with runners at the corners and one out, Javier Báez hit a potential double-play chopper to third baseman Josh Jung. but Semien's relay to first sailed high.

Jung extended his hitting streak to 14 games in the fourth, moving within two of Elvis Andrus' Texas rookie record, and scored on Jonah Heim's single. Semien stranded the bases loaded with a popout.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: OF Riley Greene was put on the 10-day onjured list with a stress fracture of his left fibula. Marisnick's contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo. Greene leads the team in batting average (.296), hits (60) and runs (29). Greene is expected to be out until at least July.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (5-1, 2.81) is scheduled to start Friday against visiting Seattle and RHP Luis Castillo (4-2, 2.69).

Tigers: RHP Reese Olson is scheduled to make his major league debut Friday at the Chicago White Sox. Olson is 2-3 with a 6.38 ERA in 10 starts at Triple-A Toledo.