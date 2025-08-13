Rookie Troy Melton allows 1 hit as Tigers beat White Sox 1-0 to win series

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Troy Melton allowed one hit in five innings and three Detroit Tigers relievers maintained a shutout of the Chicago White Sox in a 1-0 win on Wednesday.

It was a series-clinching win for the Tigers, who advanced to 70-52 and extended a narrow lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 13: Troy Melton #52 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field on August 13, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Tigers are just 11-14 since the All-Star Break, while the division-rival Guardians are 16-7 in that stretch.

Melton (3-1, 2.82 ERA) threw 56 pitches over five innings. The 24-year-old struck out six batters.

Luis Robert Jr. hit a leadoff double in the fifth inning, but Melton responded with three consecutive swinging strikeouts to end his day. Since giving up six earned runs to the Pittsburgh Pirates in his July 23 debut, Melton has been responsible for just one run in four appearances.

Tigers relievers Sawyer Gipson-Long, Kyle Finnegan and Will Vest combined to allow one hit over the final four innings. Vest picked up his 18th save of the season.

Wenceel Pérez hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the sixth inning off Martín Pérez (1-2, 3.09), who surrendered three hits and two walks over 3 1/3 innings.

Chicago starter Shane Smith held Detroit to two hits in five innings and threw five strikeouts.

Key moment

Pérez’s sacrifice fly brought Kerry Carpenter home for the game’s first and only run.

Key stat

Carpenter was the lone player on either team to log a multi-hit game. The outfielder went 2-for-4.

Up next

The Tigers head to Minnesota for a four-game series against the Twins on Thursday, with Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.35 ERA) on the mound.

The White Sox begin a six-game road trip on Friday at Kansas City. Aaron Civale (3-7, 4.91) and Noah Cameron (6-5, 2.52) are slated to start for the White Sox and Royals, respectively.