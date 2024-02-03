Simpson scores 19, Rutgers rallies from 15-point deficit to beat Michigan 69-59

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Derek Simpson scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half and Rutgers rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Michigan 69-59 on Saturday.

Simpson hit a 3-pointer at the seven-minute to spark an 18-2 run to end the game. Simpson scored eight points while the Wolverines were 1-for-9 shooting during the stretch.

Rutgers won for the first time at the Crisler Center. Rutgers lost the first 16 matchups but has won the last three. That includes a 62-50 win in the opening game of the Big Ten tournament last season.

It was the 11th straight game Michigan was outscored after halftime. The Wolverines led 39-30 at the break.

Mawot Mag and Clifford Omoruyi scored 15 points apiece for Rutgers (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten Conference). Jeremiah Williams added 10 points.

Olivier Nkamhoua scored 14 points to lead Michigan (7-15, 2-9), which has lost five straight and 10 of its last 11 games. Tarris Reed Jr. added 12 points and Dug McDaniel scored 10.

Nkamhoua and Reed each scored 10 points and McDaniel chipped in with eight in the first half for Michigan. Mag scored 11 first-half points for Rutgers. The Wolverines opened the second half with an 8-2 spurt and led 47-32 with 17 minutes to play.

The victory marks Steve Pikiell’s 128th win as coach of Rutgers, tying Bob Wenzel for the third-most in the program.

Michigan shot 56% (14 of 25) in the first half but cooled to 32% (9 of 28) in the second.

Rutgers plays at Maryland on Tuesday. Michigan hosts sixth-ranked Wisconsin on Wednesday.