Sportsworks - Roundtables Talk Red Wings, Lions, and CBB

Published 
Sports
FOX 2 Detroit

Dan Miller was joined at the roundtable on Sunday night by Bob Wojnowski of 97.1FM and The Detroit News and Jamie Samuelsen of 97.1FM and Freep.com to talk about the state of the Red Wings with the trade deadline approaching.

Sportsworks 2-23 – Roundtable Talks Red Wings &amp; Trade Deadline

They also discussed the Lions offseason and recent release of Damon 'Snacks' Harrison as the team gets ready for the NFL Combine.

Sportsworks 2-23 — Roundtable Talks Lions

Finally, the roundtable talked about the week of local college basketball with Michigan winning two big road games and Michigan State's road ahead.

Sportsworks 2-23 — Roundtable Talks College Basketball