Sportsworks - Roundtables Talk Red Wings, Lions, and CBB

Dan Miller was joined at the roundtable on Sunday night by Bob Wojnowski of 97.1FM and The Detroit News and Jamie Samuelsen of 97.1FM and Freep.com to talk about the state of the Red Wings with the trade deadline approaching.

They also discussed the Lions offseason and recent release of Damon 'Snacks' Harrison as the team gets ready for the NFL Combine.

Finally, the roundtable talked about the week of local college basketball with Michigan winning two big road games and Michigan State's road ahead.