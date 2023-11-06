Steph Curry scores 34 points, Warriors dominate offensive glass in 120-109 victory over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) - Steph Curry scored 34 points and the Golden State Warriors dominated on the offensive glass in a 120-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Golden State had 17 offensive rebounds to Detroit's seven and finished with a 26-10 advantage in second-chance points.

"That's been a point of emphasis for us this year - we're really trying to attack the offensive glass," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "Tonight was a very successful night in that regard - we were 12 for 18 on second-chance shots and we held them to six attempts. That's probably the difference in the game."

Klay Thompson and Chris Paul each added 17 points for the Warriors.

Paul, who entered the game shooting 31.7% from the floor, went 6-9, including 2-3 on 3-point attempts.

"I knew it was going to come around," said Paul, who also had six assists without a turnover. "I've never shot it this badly in 18 years, so I figured the chances were going that I was going to start hitting jumpers again."

Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes each had 21 points for Detroit. Two-way player Stanley Umude added a career-high 15 points for the Pistons, who were missing six players due to illness and injury.

"My phone said I had 40-some texts during the game, so I guess people saw what happened," said Umude, who had scored two NBA points in six career games. "I'm just trying to learn my role, and it changes every day due to all the injuries."

Detroit trailed by eight at halftime, but took an 80-74 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Umude late in the third quarter. Golden State went back ahead 83-82 on Dario Saric's three-point play at the end of the period. The Warriors went 2 for 12 on 3-point attempts in the quarter.

Umude added another 3-pointer and a three-point play to give the Pistons a 93-88 lead with 9:24 left.

Detroit was two back at 105-103 with 4:44 left, but Curry scored the next four points to make it a six-point game. Paul added a key baseline jumper with 1:26 left.

"Chris has made such a huge impact without making shots, so when he does, it just adds to what he's already doing," Kerr said. "He's got 62 assists and six turnovers, which is insane."

Curry scored 16 points in the first 7 1/2 minutes and finished the half with 20 as the Warriors built a 56-48 lead. Golden State had an 8-1 advantage in offensive rebounds, leading to a 15-2 edge in second-chance points.

"That was pretty much the game," Pistons coach Monty Williams said. "We held them to 29% on 3s and they only had 21 free throws. If you are playing Golden State, you take that, but they took advantage of all those extra opportunities."

UP NEXT

Warriors: At Denver on Wednesday night.

Pistons: At Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

