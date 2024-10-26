Tage Thompson scores two goals and the Sabres beat the Red Wings 5-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored two goals and added an assist to help lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Lucas Raymond had a short-handed goal, the first of his career, and an assist for the Red Wings in the loss.

Rasmus Dahlin had three assists for the Sabres, who have won three straight games for the first time this season. Buffalo didn’t win three games in a row last season for the first time until Feb. 21-25.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: Jack Quinn #22 of the Buffalo Sabres skates with the puck as Alex Lyon #34 of the Detroit Red Wings tends the net during the third period of an NHL game on October 26, 2024 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. (Phot Expand

Dahlin recorded his 40th career multi-point game, moving him to second in Sabres franchise history for defensemen and breaking a tie with Doug Bodger. He trails only Phil Housley with 77.

Takeaways

Sabres: Thompson extended his point streak to six straight games, during which the Sabres are 4-1-1.

Red Wings: Raymond’s two points gave him the 45th multi-point game of his career, moving him past Gabriel Landeskog for fifth place among Swedish-born players before the age of 23.

Key Moment

Bowen Byram gave Buffalo a 4-3 lead with 4:06 left in the second period with a shot that went off goalie Alex Lyon’s glove and Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry’s backside and into the net. Jack Quinn’s empty-net goal with 48 seconds left was his first goal of the season.

Key Stat

Buffalo’s power play was 0-for-22 going into the game. The Sabres were the NHL’s only team without a power-play goal until Jason Zucker scored one 4:04 into the first period.

Up next

The Sabres continue a four-game homestand against the Florida Panthers on Monday night. The Red Wings open a three-game homestand against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.