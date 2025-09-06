Tarik Skubal allows 2 hits in 7 innings as Tigers snap White Sox winning streak, 6-0

DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal allowed two singles in seven innings and the Detroit Tigers ended Chicago’s six-game winning streak with a 6-0 win over the White Sox on Saturday night.

It was Skubal’s 12th start of the season with six or more scoreless innings, matching Adam Wainwright’s 2014 season for the most since Bob Gibson had 13 in 1968.

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 6: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Comerica Park on September 6, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Skubal (13-4) walked Chase Meidroth to start the game, but Edgar Quero grounded into a double play. He didn’t allow another runner until Bryan Ramos blooped a single to left with two out in the fifth.

He struck out six and didn’t walk another batter after Meidroth, who also singled in the sixth and ninth innings. Ramos was the only other Chicago hitter to reach base.

Martin Pérez (1-4) gave up six runs on five hits and three walks in four innings.

Jahmai Jones led off the bottom of the first with a homer for the second time in the homestand. He also did it on Monday against the New York Mets.

The Tigers added five runs in the fourth. Riley Greene led off with an infield single and Andy Ibáñez walked. Greene moved up on Dillon Dingler’s flyball, Jones walked and Gleyber Torres hit a three-run homer.

Key moment

Pérez didn’t strike out a batter during his four innings, but three White Sox relievers struck out nine in their four innings.

Key stat

Skubal’s 12 starts with six-plus scoreless innings are two more than Denny McLain’s previous franchise record from 1969.

Up next

The teams finish the series on Sunday with Detroit RHP Charlie Morton (9-10, 4.51 ERA) facing RHP Davis Martin (6-9, 4.06).