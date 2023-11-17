Tavares scores go-ahead goal as Maple Leafs rally from 2 down to beat Red Wings in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) — John Tavares scored the go-ahead goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from two goals down to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Friday night as the NHL’s Global Series continued in the Swedish capital.

William Nylander scored the tying goal and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for the Maple Leafs, who trailed 2-0 after two periods.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - NOVEMBER 17: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Toronto Maple Leafs reacts after scoring against Alex Lyon #34 of the Detroit Red Wings during the third period of the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Expand

Nylander also had two assists and extended his franchise-record season-opening point streak to 16 games. His 11 goals and 14 assists lead the Maple Leafs, who won their third straight game. Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots for Toronto.

Daniel Sprong scored on a penalty shot midway through the second period and Lucas Raymond scored less than two minutes later for the Red Wings, who fell to 1-2-2 in their last five.

The game was the second of four over four days in Stockholm. Ottawa beat Detroit on Thursday at Avicii Arena, and the Minnesota Wild will play the Senators on Saturday and the Maple Leafs on Sunday in the first such series outside North America. The games are the first for the NHL in Sweden since the COVID-19 pandemic.