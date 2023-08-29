The Big House bag policy: What's allowed, what's prohibited at Michigan Football games
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Be sure you know what's allowed at Michigan Football games before you head to Ann Arbor this weekend.
Michigan Stadium prohibits certain items, such as flags and food, from being brought into games. If you bring a prohibited item, you will either have to bring it to your vehicle or bag check, where you will get a claim ticket to pick the item back up after the game.
Bag policy
Bags are not allowed inside Michigan Stadium. This includes fanny packs and purses.
If you have medical supplies, such as prescriptions, or items for your baby that you need to bring with you, put them in a clear plastic bag.
Permitted items in Michigan Stadium
- Binoculars without cases
- Blankets
- Cell phones
- Foam seat pads
- Radios
- Rain apparel (excluding umbrellas)
- Small cameras with a lens shorter than 6 inches
- Small non-pocket seat cushions without storage slots
Prohibited items in Michigan Stadium
- Aerosol/spray cans
- Alcohol
- Animals, except service animals
- Bags
- Bottles
- Containers, such as coolers
- Drones
- Flags/flagpoles
- Food
- Irritants
- Items that could obstruct the view of others
- Profane apparel and signs
- Projectiles, such as footballs and beach balls
- Seat cushions with metal or pockets, storage slots, seat backs, armrests
- Selfie sticks
- Strollers
- Tripods
- Umbrellas
- Video cameras
- Weapons
Michigan Football home games
The Wolverines play seven games at home this season:
- Sept. 2 vs East Carolina
- Sept. 9 vs UNLV
- Sept. 16 vs Bowling Green
- Sept. 23 vs Rutgers
- Oct. 14 vs Indiana
- Nov. 4 vs Purdue
- Nov. 25 vs Ohio State