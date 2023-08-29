The Big House bag policy: What's allowed, what's prohibited at Michigan Football games

article

Be sure you know what's allowed at Michigan Football games before you head to Ann Arbor this weekend.

Michigan Stadium prohibits certain items, such as flags and food, from being brought into games. If you bring a prohibited item, you will either have to bring it to your vehicle or bag check, where you will get a claim ticket to pick the item back up after the game.

Bag policy

Bags are not allowed inside Michigan Stadium. This includes fanny packs and purses.

If you have medical supplies, such as prescriptions, or items for your baby that you need to bring with you, put them in a clear plastic bag.

Permitted items in Michigan Stadium

Binoculars without cases

Blankets

Cell phones

Foam seat pads

Radios

Rain apparel (excluding umbrellas)

Small cameras with a lens shorter than 6 inches

Small non-pocket seat cushions without storage slots

Prohibited items in Michigan Stadium

Aerosol/spray cans

Alcohol

Animals, except service animals

Bags

Bottles

Containers, such as coolers

Drones

Flags/flagpoles

Food

Irritants

Items that could obstruct the view of others

Profane apparel and signs

Projectiles, such as footballs and beach balls

Seat cushions with metal or pockets, storage slots, seat backs, armrests

Selfie sticks

Strollers

Tripods

Umbrellas

Video cameras

Weapons

