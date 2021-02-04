The Latest: Michigan Hoops Scheduled to Feb. 11th at home vs. Illinois

Michigan's fourth-ranked men's basketball team took a step toward returning to the court, allowing athletes to have their skills, strength and conditioning assessed by coaches after a pause that lasted nearly two weeks.

The Wolverines’ 13th-ranked women’s basketball team and highly competitive hockey squad also were cleared to enter their facilities.

Michigan paused all of its athletic programs on Jan. 23 after several people within the athletic departed tested positive for a COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.

The move to shut down the teams was made after the state Department of Health and Human Services said it issued recommendations for the school. University officials interpreted the recommendations as an order.

Michigan’s men’s basketball team is scheduled to play Feb. 11 at home against No. 12 Illinois.