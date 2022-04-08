Detroit City FC to face MLS team Columbus Crew in 3rd round of U.S. Open Cup at Keyworth

article

Detroit City Football Club will face Major League Soccer team Columbus Crew in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.

The date and time of the match at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium have yet to be announced.

More: The culture and diversity of Detroit City FC's home

DCFC has played in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup before, each time as an amateur team, but this is the first time the team has made it to the third round. Detroit beat the Michigan Stars 3-0 on Tuesday to advance to this round.

The U.S. Open Cup is a single-game, knockout basis championship that brings together amateur and professional teams.

Read more DCFC coverage here.

Teams that continue to advance through the 2022 competition will play the final match in September.

Tickets for the Cup matches are not included in DCFC season ticket packages, but they can be purchased here.