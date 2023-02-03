USFL Michigan Panthers Head Coach Jeff Fisher stepping down ahead of 2023 season

article

Games haven't even started in the new U.S. Football League and the Michigan Panthers are losing their head coach.

Jeff Fisher, who coached the Panthers in the league's inaugural season in 2022, is stepping down from the job. He's reportedly doing it for personal reasons.

Fisher, who has had head coaching stints with the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams before moving to the USFL, finished his first season with the panthers with a 2-8 record.

Taking his place is Mike Nolan, a former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. His most recent job was as defensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

The USFL kicked off its 2023 season with an announcement that the league was expanding where it's playing this season. That includes games in Detroit, which will host both the Panthers and Philadelphia Stars.

The two kick off the season with a game at Ford Field on April 30.