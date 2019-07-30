WATCH: Miller goes one-on-one with Danny Amendola
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2 DETROIT) - FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller caught up with new Lions' wide receiver Danny Amendola following Tuesday's training camp practice.
They talked about his love for the game, on never taking anything for granted, being a leader, on how much Lions fans want a Super Bowl and what teams need to have to win one, plus thoughts on Matthew Stafford, Matt Patricia and much more.
