Watch: Wampler scores 21 to carry Wright State past Oakland

Published 
Sports
Associated Press

Rochester - Bill Wampler had 21 points as Wright State routed Oakland 96-69 on Friday night.

Jaylon Hall had 16 points for Wright State (13-3, 3-0 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight win. Tanner Holden added 13 points. Cole Gentry had 13 points and seven assists for the visitors.

Wright State put up 53 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 14 points for the Golden Grizzlies (6-9, 1-1). Xavier Hill-Mais added 14 points. Brad Brechting had 13 points.

Wright State matches up against Detroit on the road on Sunday. Oakland plays Northern Kentucky at home on Sunday.