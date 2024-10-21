What Dan Campbell told the Lions after Sunday's win: 'I love this freakin team!'

Dan Campbell is a fiery coach full of passion – which is easily seen in the way the Lions play every week. On Sunday, the Lions toppled the Vikings in Minnesota with a field goal from Jake Bates.

After the win, Campbell addressed his team, where he once again pronounced his love for them and how they fight.

Lions top previously unbeaten Vikings 31-29 on late FG to cap NFC North thriller

Remember when Campbell said the Lions were going to bite kneecaps? This is what he meant.

"To say that I'm proud of you would be a massive understatement. That's a way to come in here. Everything we talked about from the time we get to halftime to the way we had to finish it out, man. Composure, right? Communication or attitude? Patience. Patience. My God, man, you guys didn't bat an eye. I love this freakin team. I love the coaches. I love the players. I love everything about it. Man, We are so freaking hard," Campbell said. And even when it doesn't go the way we want it to, man, you find a way and it's an outstanding We are one and all in the division. Gentlemen, that's one."

Campbell gave game balls to running back Jahmyr Gibbs (116 yards rushing, 2 TDs), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (112 yards receiving, 1 TD), safety Brian Branch (4 tackles, one int, and according to Campbell should have had a punch out for a touchdown), and kicker Jake Bates, who won the game for the Lions on a 44-yard field goal.

The Lions will return home for their first game in a month at Ford Field as they take on the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.