What to know about the NISA Semifinals, Championship game at Keyworth Stadium

The National Independent Soccer Association Semifinals kick off in Hamtramck on Wednesday night.

The winner of Wednesday's match will advance to take on Detroit City Football Club on Saturday.

DFFC was crowned champions of the NISA Spring Season last weekend.

Semifinals match

Chattanooga FC and Los Angeles Force will compete at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

Tickets are still available and also include admission to the Men's U23 game against Michigan Stars U23 at 4 p.m.

Keyworth has returned to full capacity and tickets are still available for the double header. Buy tickets here.

Championship match

Wednesday night's winner and Detroit City will vie for the championship title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Keyworth.

Buy tickets here.

Keyworth information

Keyworth Stadium is at 3201 Roosevelt St. in Hamtramck.

Parking is allowed on streets near the stadium, except for Goodson Street, Roosevelt Street, and Gallagher Street south of Jacob Street.

Fans can also park at the Hamtramck Town Center Shopping Center, Fowling Warehouse, and Detroit City Clubhouse.

Food trucks, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options are available at the stadium.