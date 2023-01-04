Idaho students killed: What we know about the violent quadruple murder in Moscow
Weeks after four University of Idaho students were killed, police arrested a suspect in eastern Pennsylvania. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with four counts murder and felony burglary in the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives in Moscow for trial: Everything we know so far
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, has arrived back in Moscow, Idaho to face a judge.